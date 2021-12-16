Unvaccinated 12 times more likely to die from COVID-19 in Wisconsin than vaccinated

Unvaccinated Wisconsin residents were more than 12 times more likely to die from COVID-19 in November than their fully vaccinated counterparts, according to data released Wednesday by the state Department of Health Services.
The likelihood of becoming infected with the coronavirus was three times higher for the unvaccinated in November compared to those who have completed the vaccine series, which was a reduction from October when the unvaccinated were five times more likely to become infected.
While case rates rose for both groups, the vaccine continued to provide protection against severe illness last month as those not fully vaccinated were 10.8 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19. That figure held steady from data DHS released for October.
The chance of dying remains much lower if someone is fully vaccinated. But it has dropped from 18.8 times higher and 15.2 times higher for the unvaccinated recorded in September and October, respectively, to 12.5 higher in November.
Statewide, 57.5% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, according to DHS. Children ages 5 to 11 were given the green light by DHS in early November to receive pediatric-sized doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The new data, which the state health agency releases once a month, comes as Wisconsin contends with COVID-19 admissions, particularly among the unvaccinated, filling hospital beds and warnings to remain vigilant against the coronavirus as a new variant, omicron, continues to be studied.
In November, there were 1,233.2 cases, 17.1 hospitalizations and 2.8 deaths per every 100,000 fully vaccinated residents, according to the DHS data, which is age-adjusted. Among the not fully vaccinated, the figures for last month stood at 3,348.2 cases, 184 hospitalizations and 35 deaths per 100,000 residents.
The seven-day average of new cases lulled in October following a delta variant-driven surge that began in the summer. But the case rate grew in November and is continuing an upward trend through the first half of December.
Wisconsin reported 5,823 new cases of the coronavirus on Dec. 9, which is a record for 2021, and the seven-day average as of Tuesday was 3,740 daily cases. The seven-day average of daily deaths is 23. The number has grown this fall, but it remains more than half of the peak experienced last December.
Fave 5: Reporter David Wahlberg picks his top stories of 2021
COVID-19 dominated my year as the State Journal’s health reporter, except for June and July, when it seemed we might overcome it. Vaccinations and variants were new angles this year. I also covered continuing deaths from the pandemic and challenges for health care workers.
During the summer dip in coronavirus activity, I wrote about a little-known hereditary disorder tied to several cancers, for which Fitchburg-based Promega Corp. has developed related testing.
This fall, I spent much of my time working on a three-day series about newborn screening, focusing on how the testing varies among states. If you were born since the mid-1960s or had a child since then, you’ve almost certainly taken part in this screening, which looks for rare diseases for which prompt treatment can prevent death or disability.
I love transplant stories. Dr. Matt Wolff had quite a backstory to his heart-kidney transplant.
In February, I wrote six more vignettes about people who died from COVID-19.
Little-known Lynch syndrome is more common than BRCA mutations for breast cancer.
In September, I visited the COVID-19 unit at St. Mary's. These dedicated workers are tired.