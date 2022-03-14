'Unprecedented': Fatal crashes up 33% in Dane County

Dane County saw a record number of fatal crashes last year including those caused by speeding motorists that were under the influence, prompting traffic safety officials to explore ways to stem the rise of deadly incidents on the road.

Six people were killed in crashes between October and December that involved both speeding and alcohol and drug use, the Dane County Traffic Safety Commission said in a statement. With eleven deaths from such crashes last year, that marks a forty percent compared to the last five years.

"Excessive speed or use of alcohol or drugs results in increased risk for traffic crashes. But the combination of these two factors is especially lethal," said Cheryl Wittke, co-chair of the traffic safety commission.

"In Dane County we see our share of this, and no family should have to face the tragic results," Wittke said.

There were a total of 48 people killed on county roads last year, a 33% increase compared to the last five years, the commission said. Motorists were speeding in half of those crashes.

The commission is exploring ways to address impaired driving, risky driving pedestrian crashes and the racial disparities of traffic injuries.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.