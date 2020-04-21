UnityPoint Health to reduce hours and add furloughs, pay cuts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, which owns Meriter Hospital in Madison, on Tuesday announced a temporary reduction in hours for some employees, limited furloughs and salary reductions for executives stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Like health systems across the nation, UnityPoint Health hospitals and clinics are facing unprecedented challenges and volume declines as a result of the global pandemic," the organization said in a statement.

"As a health system, we have already taken necessary steps to ensure we emerge from the current situation in a strong position," the statement said. "This includes pausing elective services, deferring or delaying all capital projects, reducing unnecessary spending and now, implementing additional workforce changes."

“The COVID-19 crisis has challenged UnityPoint Health as a care provider and as an employer,” said UnityPoint Health President and CEO Kevin Vermeer.

Beginning Sunday, the organization is implementing:

•Short-term, limited reduction in hours for administrative, support, ancillary and clinical team members and leaders.

•Reduction in hours available to work or furloughs for those areas that are not operating at capacity or experiencing closures.