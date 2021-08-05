UnityPoint Health-Meriter joins other hospitals in requiring COVID-19 vaccine for workers

UnityPoint Health on Thursday joined other health care systems in Madison and around Wisconsin in announcing a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for employees.

The Iowa-based organization, which owns Meriter Hospital in Madison, said its 33,0000 workers must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1. Employees can request an exemption for medical or religious reasons. Pregnant workers are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated but can get a temporary deferral.

“After thoughtful consideration, we believe this vaccination requirement will help keep our team members, patients and communities as healthy as possible, so we can focus on what we do best — delivering exceptional care to those we serve," Clay Holderman, UnityPoint Health CEO, said in a statement.

UW Health and Advocate Aurora Health on Wednesday issued similar mandates. St. Louis-based SSM Health, which owns St. Mary’s hospitals in Madison and Janesville and St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, did so in late June.

Other health care organizations that have announced vaccination mandates for workers include Ascension Wisconsin, Children’s Wisconsin, Froedtert Health, Marshfield Clinic Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System, Medical College of Wisconsin and ProHealth Care.

