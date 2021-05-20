United Way of Dane County to focus its resources on addressing racial disparities in health

The United Way of Dane County announced Wednesday plans to focus on addressing racial disparities in health across the county, a new direction that will shape the organization’s priorities and how it helps residents over the next several years.

United Way President and CEO Renee Moe said the organization has been working on “uprooting racial disparities” for more than three decades, but that it was important to make a formal commitment to that target, with a plan and strategies to effect change. Moe noted that United Way is the largest private funder of health and human services in the county and has the ability to transform the system.

“We believe it is imperative that we incorporate a racial equity lens and bring a commitment to make sure that we are able to create these changes,” Moe said during a Zoom news conference Wednesday.

She was joined by health and nonprofit leaders who support United Way’s selection of equity as the focus of its new “mobilization plan” in the area of health.

United Way selects new mobilization plans for its focus areas — others areas include education and income — about every five years as the needs of the community change. Other mobilization plans have focused on health care access, housing, healthy food for children, academic success and volunteer engagement.