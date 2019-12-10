United Way of Dane County cuts could harm older adults, nonprofits say

Funding cuts by United Way of Dane County to nonprofits serving older adults could make it harder for seniors to live independently at home, the groups say.
United Way says the cuts stem from a shift to helping more poor children and young families, and an increase in donors designating funds to specific agencies.
Independent Living and SSM Health at Home, which provide Meals on Wheels, lost their United Way funding for next year. So did Colonial Club of Sun Prairie and Jewish Social Services. NewBridge Madison, which includes four senior coalitions in Madison, is taking a significant cut.
The nonprofits have relied on United Way funding for decades, they said.
“This will dismantle quite a bit of infrastructure that has been serving seniors effectively for years, precisely at a time when the senior population in Dane County is growing,” said Brian Miller, CEO of Independent Living.
United Way of Dane County CEO Renee Moe said the organization is increasing funding to groups that support vulnerable children and parents — in hopes of boosting schools and workplaces, and easing the burden on the criminal justice system.
“We’re looking at ... getting families from financial insecurity into stability and self-sufficiency,” Moe said.
United Way has raised $12 million toward its goal of $18.3 million in this year’s campaign, which ends in late January, she said.
Last year at this time, the United Way had raised nearly $13 million. The goal then was the same as this year, and the organization ultimately raised $18 million.
Collections by some large groups are running late this year, however, and haven’t been accounted for yet.
The cuts to agencies serving older adults could be reversed or reduced if this year’s campaign exceeds the $18.3 million goal or if people designate gifts to the nonprofits, Moe said.
Independent Living, which received $90,000 this year from United Way, has been told it won’t get any money next year, Miller said. The money helps low-income seniors get discounts on meals and home chore services.
“The programs can continue, but they’ll be forced to serve fewer people who have very low incomes,” Miller said.
SSM Health at Home, which also provides Meals on Wheels, lost all of its United Way funding, said Sarah Karleskint, community health manager. She declined to say the amount.
Colonial Club is losing its $50,000 from United Way, executive director Bob Powers said. Most of the money has paid for supportive home care for seniors, and some has supported case management, such as helping people sign up for Medicare drug coverage, Powers said.
“It needs to be replaced somehow in order for those programs to continue,” he said.
Jewish Social Services is losing $34,000 from United Way, used to help seniors find housing, apply for benefits and go to food pantries, executive director Dawn Berney said.
Like the other nonprofits, Jewish Social Services didn’t learn about the cut until late November, Berney said. “Now there’s the frantic scrambling about how are we going to cover that loss ... Had we had more notice, it would have been a little bit easier to manage.”
NewBridge is losing $81,000 from United Way, said Erin Fabrizius, a board member. That means about 40 fewer seniors will get case management, 25 fewer seniors will get home chore assistance and about five fewer senior activities will be available each month, Fabrizius said.
“More and more seniors need these services,” she said. “We are really calling on champions in our community to step up and help us meet the immediate funding need.”
However, $17,000 from the United Way for cultural diversity programs at NewBridge will remain, and $15,000 is being added to help bring food pantry meals to people’s homes, Fabrizius said.
Moe said this year's United Way fundraising campaign started in July, and the board didn’t make allocations until November. Typically about 80% of gifts are unrestricted, but a much higher percentage of money is being designated to specific agencies this year, she said.
Overall investment in health programs is decreasing by about 9%, from about $3.5 million this year to about $3.2 million next year, she said.
While Dane County has about 3,100 older adults living in poverty, nearly 13,000 children in the county are poor, Moe said. United Way is trying to make the biggest impact, she said.
“We’re looking at the most vulnerable populations, and we’re getting at where donors with private donations can get the largest results,” she said.