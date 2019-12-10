United Way of Dane County cuts could harm older adults, nonprofits say

Colonial Club is losing its $50,000 from United Way, executive director Bob Powers said. Most of the money has paid for supportive home care for seniors, and some has supported case management, such as helping people sign up for Medicare drug coverage, Powers said.

“It needs to be replaced somehow in order for those programs to continue,” he said.

Jewish Social Services is losing $34,000 from United Way, used to help seniors find housing, apply for benefits and go to food pantries, executive director Dawn Berney said.

Like the other nonprofits, Jewish Social Services didn’t learn about the cut until late November, Berney said. “Now there’s the frantic scrambling about how are we going to cover that loss ... Had we had more notice, it would have been a little bit easier to manage.”

NewBridge is losing $81,000 from United Way, said Erin Fabrizius, a board member. That means about 40 fewer seniors will get case management, 25 fewer seniors will get home chore assistance and about five fewer senior activities will be available each month, Fabrizius said.

“More and more seniors need these services,” she said. “We are really calling on champions in our community to step up and help us meet the immediate funding need.”