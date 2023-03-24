After he lost his glasses while kayaking in May 2022, Brett Balinsky realized his corrective vision prescription had expired. He called the eye care clinic at UW Health, where the scheduler said the earliest appointment was in March 2023.

When Balinsky explained his urgency, she said she could get him in quicker: February 2023.

“It was equally preposterous,” said Balinsky, 55, of Waunakee. “If they had adequate staff, they should be able to get people in within a month or two.”

He contacted Shopko Optical in Sun Prairie, where he was seen the next day.

Long waits for eye care at UW Health is a particular concern reported by Madison-area patients, with some saying they have to wait a year or more for appointments.

Dr. Peter Newcomer, UW Health's chief clinical officer, said the health care organization tries to get patients who have vision-threatening conditions in to see ophthalmologists quickly. But patients seeking routine vision checks can often find more prompt appointments elsewhere, he said.

“We’ve never been able to meet the community need for optometry, or for visual acuity or glasses or contacts," Newcomer said. “We have to partner with the community.”

Kevin Jacobson is supposed to have his eyes checked once a year for possible retinal damage from a medication he takes for an autoimmune disorder. In January 2022, on the day he was scheduled for a visit at UW Health, he couldn’t go because he had respiratory symptoms.

The earliest UW Health could get him in was January 2023. “Two years is a long time; it’s the unknown,” said Jacobson, 66, of Madison.

His recent exam showed his eyes were fine, but he wasn’t able to book his next appointment until March 2024.

When Scott Seymour scheduled an eye exam with UW Health in May 2022, the earliest he could get was in July 2023.

He and his wife switched from Quartz health insurance to Dean Health Plan this February. Soon after, she got eye appointments at SSM Health for both of them in May. Seymour said he liked his UW Health eye doctor, but Dean insurance costs less and he wanted to be seen soon because he has early signs of possible glaucoma.

“It got to the point where it was like, ‘What is the advantage of being with UW Health?” said Seymour, 60, of Monona, who also faced long waits to see his primary care doctor there.

In January, Steve Struss called UW Health for an eye exam. The earliest appointment was in March 2024.

Struss, 70, of Cambridge, tried Olson Eye Care in Lake Mills and got in two weeks later. His mother had macular degeneration, and he’s concerned about his risk for the condition. After going without an eye exam since before the COVID-19 pandemic started in early 2020, he didn’t want to wait more than another year to get his eyes checked.

“That was unacceptable,” he said. He still has the March 2024 appointment at UW Health, “but I may just stay with Olson Eye Care.”