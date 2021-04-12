Trinity United Methodist Church hosts pop-up, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic Sunday

“Myself and my worship team were in the sanctuary leading (livestreamed online) worship. Meanwhile, the entire church is surrounded by people waiting in line to get vaccine. It was a really incredible experience,” Illéné said. “My phone has been ringing off the hook from people looking (for vaccine).”

The clinic — put together through a partnership between the Near West Side church, Hayat Pharmacy and Fitchburg Family Pharmacy — started at 10 a.m. and by noon, Weger estimated, there were about 400 doses left of the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The church will hold a second clinic on May 2 for those vaccinated Sunday to get their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

By the end of the day, the clinic had no problem attracting the hundreds of people Illéné had estimated they’d be able to vaccinate. The event was supposed to run until 4 p.m., but organizers extended it until 5 p.m. to vaccinate as many people as possible before the crews with Hayat Pharmacy had to head back to Milwaukee.

Some 50 to 100 people had to be turned away, but ultimately a total of about 530 were vaccinated, Illéné said. She hopes they can host more walk-in clinics.