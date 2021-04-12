Trinity United Methodist Church hosts pop-up, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic Sunday

A line of people waiting to get vaccinated against COVID-19 Sunday morning stood alongside a memorial outside Trinity United Methodist Church for those who have succumbed to the virus.
For the Rev. Breanna Illéné, pastor of Trinity United Methodist, the feeling that image invoked was hope, after almost 13 months of death and uncertainty.
The church hosted a pop-up, walk-in vaccination clinic open to everyone age 16 and older, and the line for the last-minute event wrapped around the block. More than 500 people were vaccinated.
“We saw this as a good opportunity to put the building to use and the best way we can contribute to working toward the end of the pandemic,” said Ben Weger, worship director at Trinity United Methodist. “It was a last-minute thing, but we were able to get the right people in conversation to make the decision to host (the clinic).”
Illéné heard, through the Wisconsin Vaccine Hunters and Angels Facebook page, that pharmacies were looking for a space in Madison to do a pop-up clinic. She and her worship team were able to put together the event on short notice and released an announcement to the public at 5 p.m. Saturday.
“I threw it up on Facebook and was like, ‘How are we going to get (about) 600 people in less than 24 hours’ notice?’” she said. But word spread on social media and grew into hundreds of people waiting outside of the church the next morning.
“Myself and my worship team were in the sanctuary leading (livestreamed online) worship. Meanwhile, the entire church is surrounded by people waiting in line to get vaccine. It was a really incredible experience,” Illéné said. “My phone has been ringing off the hook from people looking (for vaccine).”
The clinic — put together through a partnership between the Near West Side church, Hayat Pharmacy and Fitchburg Family Pharmacy — started at 10 a.m. and by noon, Weger estimated, there were about 400 doses left of the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The church will hold a second clinic on May 2 for those vaccinated Sunday to get their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
By the end of the day, the clinic had no problem attracting the hundreds of people Illéné had estimated they’d be able to vaccinate. The event was supposed to run until 4 p.m., but organizers extended it until 5 p.m. to vaccinate as many people as possible before the crews with Hayat Pharmacy had to head back to Milwaukee.
Some 50 to 100 people had to be turned away, but ultimately a total of about 530 were vaccinated, Illéné said. She hopes they can host more walk-in clinics.
Sruthi Alchuru, 29, and Sirish Babbisetty, 25, stood near the end of the line and worried they found out about the event too late. By the time they got in line at around 1:30 p.m., nearly 350 doses had already been administered. They said they’d keep looking for available appointments if the supply ran out.
Nadia Tijan, 19, and Arwa Bashir, 18, also waited near the end of the line. Both said they were excited about getting vaccinated, and said it’s been difficult to find available appointments because the state only recently opened up their age group.
“It’s been a challenge trying to find places and getting appointments, so this is our best chance to get it right now,” Tijan said.
Bashir said she had a friend who was hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications and that she was glad people age 16 and older are able to get vaccinated.
“I’m ready to get it. I’m excited to finally get it,” she said.
The clinic took place three days after the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 1,046 new cases of COVID-19 across the state, the largest single-day total since Feb. 11.
The department also announced Thursday the daily average nearly doubled over the past month in a surge health officials believe to be fueled by more contagious variants of the virus prominent among children.
Half or more samples from new positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin came from five variants, and cases are growing most among people younger than 18.
“What we’re doing is racing against the variants with the vaccine,” Julie Willems Van Dijk, DHS deputy secretary, told the State Journal on Thursday.
DHS recorded 804 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, as well as four more deaths and 60 more hospitalizations due to the virus. Since the pandemic began, more than 6,600 Wisconsinites have died due to COVID-19 complications, three of whom were between ages 10 and 19.
State Journal reporter Emily Hamer contributed to this report.
