Treating mild high blood pressure in pregnant women helps mom and baby, study says

Treating mildly elevated blood pressure in pregnant women, which is typically not done today, reduces complications in the mothers without increasing the risk to babies, according to a study at UW Health and other sites around the country.

The findings, published in the New England Journal of Medicine Saturday, could change guidelines to make treatment of mild chronic hypertension the standard of care for pregnant women as it is for other people, said the UW doctor who led the local arm of the study.

“This is clear evidence that treating women at a lower threshold for their chronic hypertension effectively reduces maternal risk and is safe for the baby," said Dr. Kara Hoppe, an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.

Today, pregnant women typically aren't treated for chronic high blood pressure unless their level is at least 160/105 mm Hg. Doctors have long treated other people starting at 140/90, with the recommendation reduced to 130/80 a few years ago.

Other research had suggested high blood pressure medications might increase the risk of babies being born small for their gestational age, Hoppe said. But no large, robust study had looked at that, she said.

In the new study, about 2,400 pregnant women at 70 sites with mildly elevated blood pressure, or at least 140/90, were randomly assigned to two groups from 2015 to 2021. One received no medication unless they developed severe high blood pressure, as is the current practice. The other group was treated with medications — chiefly labetalol, a beta blocker, or nifedipine, a calcium channel blocker.

About 50 pregnant women in Wisconsin participated, including 40 at UW Health or UnityPoint Health-Meriter in Madison.

The researchers found that women in the medicated group had a lower chance of developing serious conditions such as severe preeclampsia, a pregnancy-related blood pressure condition; placental abruption, or separation of the placenta from the wall of the uterus; death of the fetus or newborn; or complications that require inducing birth before 35 weeks gestation.

In the medicated group, 353 women, or 30.2%, developed the conditions compared with 427, or 37%, in the untreated group. About 12.2% of the treated group, compared with 16.7% of the untreated group, had to deliver their babies before 35 weeks due to blood pressure issues. The birth weights of babies in the two groups were similar.

Only about 2% of pregnant women have chronic high blood pressure, but the condition is more common about Blacks and increases the risk of serious pregnancy complications by three to five times, the researchers said. In the study, 48% of participants were Black, 20% were Hispanic and 28% were white.

With the maternal mortality rate increasing in the U.S., especially among Black women, treating mild chronic high blood pressure could be one way to address the problem, said Hoppe, a fetal-maternal medicine specialist who cares for women with high-risk pregnancies.

