 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Traveling by RV for the first time to stay in a COVID-19-free bubble
0 comments
topical alert top story
TRAVEL | UTAH IN A PANDEMIC

Traveling by RV for the first time to stay in a COVID-19-free bubble

{{featured_button_text}}
Moonrise near Cheyenne, Wyoming

The moon rises over Interstate 80 near Cheyenne, Wyo. Recreational vehicle rentals are up this year because of COVID-19.

 David Wahlberg | Wisconsin State Journal

A snowstorm shut down Interstate 80, stranding us at a campground near Omaha, a third of the way to our destination in Utah.

With the temperature below 32 degrees, we worried our “black” (aka sewage) and “gray” (aka sink water) tanks would freeze. Recreational vehicle novices, we called Wisconsin RV World, from which we rented a 24-foot motorhome so we could travel in a COVID-19-free bubble.

David Wahlberg mug

Wahlberg

A technician said the tanks should be OK, and the pipes shouldn’t burst, if the temperature didn’t stay below freezing for long. But he wasn’t sure if the tank heaters we switched on had been installed. It had been below freezing for 24 hours and was expected to remain that way for another day. In Wyoming, our next overnight stop, the low was supposed to dip below zero.

Would poop-sickles and stone-cold dishwater suds ruin our plans to visit my husband’s family, including his ailing father, whom he hadn’t seen in more than two years?

That was not one of the predicaments we considered when deciding to make the 1,350-mile journey in late October from Madison to Ogden, Utah, by RV. We wanted to avoid airports, airplanes, hotels, restaurants and public restrooms, which could expose us to the coronavirus and put my husband’s elderly parents, other family and ourselves at risk.

We canceled a flight to Ogden in late March, shortly after the pandemic erupted, and RV seemed like the best way to get there.

RV with popout

We rented a 24-foot motorhome with a pop-out. It was the perfect size for two people and two dogs, and to let us get acquainted with RV travel.

Checklist

We learned that hauling your temporary home along the highway involves more than packing the right food and clothes. From keeping the RV level when parked so the refrigerator will keep working (the ammonia refrigerant relies on gravity) to turning off the power and propane at gas stations to prevent explosions, there’s a checklist to follow that I assume becomes second nature to veterans.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

If you’re thinking of traveling by RV for the first time over the holidays or in the coming months, perhaps because of COVID-19, you should study up in advance. I read a few helpful articles, including one by Fodor’s, and watched videos, including some by “The RV Odd Couple.”

Getting a thorough demonstration of how the vehicle works is a must, as is a sense of adventure.

“Don’t be intimidated by it,” said Kristy Holmes, rental manager at Wisconsin RV World. “We give you a tutorial on how to operate everything.”

Rentals up

Holmes said that after perennial customers canceled reservations in March because events — such as the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa and EAA AirVenture Oshkosh — were being canceled, other kinds of customers started making requests shortly before the business reopened in early May.

“I started getting rental inquiries like crazy,” she said when interviewed the week of Thanksgiving. “It got very, very popular very quickly. We have been booked solid ever since, up until last week.”

According to a Washington Post article in August, the RV rental sites Outdoorsy and RVshare said the vast majority of bookings in the summer were from first-time customers. Outdoorsy said bookings in June were up 400% compared to the same month last year, and RVShare said rentals for Labor Day weekend were up about 95%.

For us, the RV’s protection against the pandemic panned out. We had to stop regularly for gas but didn’t need to enter gas stations. Other than checking into campsites twice in person (something we later learned can be done online) while wearing a mask, we had no close interaction with people other than my husband’s family (with whom we tried to maintain distance and kept doors and windows open).

We ended up staying two extra nights near Omaha because of the snowstorm, blaring the furnace to keep the waste tanks warm as the cold front passed. That seemed to work, and Holmes later confirmed we did have working tank heaters. Other than ferocious winds in Wyoming and Nebraska on the trip home, which sometimes made it hard to stay on the road, our excursion was enjoyable.

Wisconsin RV World rents during winter, mostly to people traveling south where it’s warmer, Holmes said. Otherwise, people must “winterize,” using bottled water instead of the water pipes and pouring antifreeze down the toilet. I’m not sure how that works; maybe that will be our next adventure.

Near Rawlins, Wyoming

Interstate 80 near Rawlins, Wyo. Traveling to and from Utah by RV was a good to way avoid airplanes, hotels and restaurants.

7 tips for RV newbies

1. Where to rent: Outdoorsy and RVshare, like Vrbo or Airbnb for vacation bookings, allow you to rent directly from RV owners online. We didn’t find many offerings that met our needs and didn’t hear back promptly from one owner we contacted. Wisconsin RV World on Madison's Far East Side, which has rented RVs since 1977 and soon will have 10 new rental RVs (five 24-foot and five 31-foot), had one just right for us. Cruise America is a similar operation nationwide.

2. Take a tour: Owners should explain all of the vehicle’s switches and safety measures before turning over the keys. It’s a lot to remember, so take notes. The technician at Wisconsin RV World spent more than an hour informing us about our vehicle. We video-recorded much of it and played segments later when needed.

3. Where to stay: I’ve tent-camped and backpacked before but had never stayed at RV campgrounds. Through FreeRoam, we found a Kampgrounds of America location near Omaha and stayed at KOAs other nights, and at a private RV park in Ogden. The locations provide a combination of electricity, water, sewer or cable, or all of the services, and you pay for what you want.

4. Destination driving: If you rent a motorhome, as we did, you won’t have a separate vehicle to drive once you park and hook up, as you will if you haul a trailer. Our time in Ogden was short, but driving the RV on busy city streets was a pain. Next time, if we don’t use a trailer, I might rent a car at the destination or try to stay near a bus line or taxi service.

5. Furry friends: Wisconsin RV World said they don’t allow pets. But when we asked about bringing our two black Lab mixes, they said we could do so with an extra $500 deposit, to cover additional cleaning to remove allergens. This was allowed because it was the end of the season and the company was selling off its fleet, Holmes said. We took the dogs. They seemed apprehensive when the RV was moving, especially the first day, but were relaxed when we stopped. Having them along made the trip much better.

6. Tools and tires: Our RV came with a small toolkit that didn’t include some basic things like a tire gauge. As we left Ogden, I borrowed a gauge and tried to check the air levels of the six tires. Not only could I not reach some of the valves, one started shooting air out rapidly, a leak I had a hard time stopping. We went to Discount Tires, where they said we had a broken valve. They fixed it and filled all the tires to the correct levels for free (we tipped).

7. Emptying the tanks: I dreaded having to empty the black and gray tanks, and we put off the chore as long as possible. But it was easier — and less smelly and dirty — than expected (and nothing like the experience of Robin Williams’ character in the 2006 film “RV”). We donned plastic gloves, hooked up a flexible hose and opened the valves, dumping the waste into an underground station at the campground. Nothing to it.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics