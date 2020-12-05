Traveling by RV for the first time to stay in a COVID-19-free bubble

A snowstorm shut down Interstate 80, stranding us at a campground near Omaha, a third of the way to our destination in Utah.

With the temperature below 32 degrees, we worried our “black” (aka sewage) and “gray” (aka sink water) tanks would freeze. Recreational vehicle novices, we called Wisconsin RV World, from which we rented a 24-foot motorhome so we could travel in a COVID-19-free bubble.

A technician said the tanks should be OK, and the pipes shouldn’t burst, if the temperature didn’t stay below freezing for long. But he wasn’t sure if the tank heaters we switched on had been installed. It had been below freezing for 24 hours and was expected to remain that way for another day. In Wyoming, our next overnight stop, the low was supposed to dip below zero.

Would poop-sickles and stone-cold dishwater suds ruin our plans to visit my husband’s family, including his ailing father, whom he hadn’t seen in more than two years?

That was not one of the predicaments we considered when deciding to make the 1,350-mile journey in late October from Madison to Ogden, Utah, by RV. We wanted to avoid airports, airplanes, hotels, restaurants and public restrooms, which could expose us to the coronavirus and put my husband’s elderly parents, other family and ourselves at risk.