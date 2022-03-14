Traffic deaths up 33% in Dane County

Dane County saw a record number of fatal crashes last year, including those caused by speeding motorists who were under the influence, prompting traffic safety officials to explore ways to stem the rise in deadly incidents on the road.

Six people were killed in crashes between October and December that involved both speeding and alcohol and drug use, the Dane County Traffic Safety Commission said in a statement. The 11 deaths from such crashes last year is a 40% increase from the last five years.

"Excessive speed or use of alcohol or drugs results in increased risk for traffic crashes. But the combination of these two factors is especially lethal," said Cheryl Wittke, co-chair of the Traffic Safety Commission, a coalition of 48 public and private groups that works to improve traffic safety.

"In Dane County we see our share of this, and no family should have to face the tragic results," Wittke said.

There were 48 people killed on county roads last year, a 33% increase compared with the past five years, the commission said. Motorists were speeding in half of those crashes.

The commission is exploring ways to address impaired driving, risky driving, crashes involving pedestrians and the racial disparities in traffic injuries.

