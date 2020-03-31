Tough choices amid health crisis, economic turmoil and rent coming due

Konkel warned that renters who don’t pay rent now could end up facing eviction this summer, once the emergency orders are lifted.

“Once people get behind on rent it's so hard to catch up,” Konkel said. “It's going to be really difficult for people if they don’t pay their rent.”

Sharp is hoping to find some local charity relief to get by until her check arrives and her daughter begins collecting unemployment benefits. She said her landlord is willing to work out a payment plan, and she doesn’t expect free rent.

“The landlord has bills, too,” she said.

At Apex Property management, board chairman Bruce Bosben said the company is waiving late fees for tenants who can’t pay rent Wednesday.

The company is asking tenants to pay a portion of their rent if they are able, but Bosben said Friday that Apex isn’t planning to evict any tenants for nonpayment.

“There’s no point in being adversarial when cooperation is possible,” Bosben said.

Apex owns thousands of units throughout Madison, including commercial properties. Bosben said he’s only had a few residential tenants ask him about rent, but commercial tenants, such as restaurants and retail stores, have been calling more.