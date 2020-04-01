Tough choices amid COVID-19 pandemic, economic turmoil and rent coming due

“If you think about our housing crisis that existed before this pandemic, before this recession, it was significant,” she said. “There are a lot of households that are paying more than 30% of income toward rent, or 50% of income toward rent. Now it’s worse.”

Chris Mokler, director of Legislative Affairs and COVID-19 Task Force chairman for the Wisconsin Apartment Association, said his organization is encouraging landlords to talk with their tenants.

“This is now a really good time to get to know your tenants. Break down those barriers,” Mokler said. “Not just to talk about rent but to make sure everyone is doing OK.”

Mokler said some tenants think because of the moratorium on evictions they don’t have to pay rent and said one of his own tenants called to ask about getting a refund for April rent.

While some banks have suspended foreclosures during the crisis, Mokler said landlords will still be on the hook for their financial obligations once the crisis is over.

“It’s going to hurt some landlords,” he said. “There’s no bailout like the airlines will be getting.”