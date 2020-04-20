Tony Evers unveils criteria for eventually reopening Wisconsin businesses

Last week, Evers announced that his order to close down nonessential businesses will remain in effect through Memorial Day. He also announced that school buildings will stay closed through the end of the school year.

The updated order will ease some restrictions on golf courses, craft stores, libraries and landscapers among other changes starting April 24, the date the original order was set to expire.

The extension drew almost immediate criticism from Republicans who have been calling on the governor for a plan to reopen the economy. Leaders in the Assembly and Senate said they plan to file a legal challenge to Evers’ order.

Others, including many Democratic lawmakers, have said the extension is necessary to limit the virus' spread.

Also last week, Evers and governors in several other Midwest states said they will focus on sustained control of the rate of new infections, an enhanced ability to test and trace the virus, sufficient health care capacity and social distancing practices in the workplace as key factors to address when determining the best time to reopen the states’ economies.

On Monday, Evers also said:

•Marshfield Clinic Health System this week will start ramping up to process 10,000 tests per week.