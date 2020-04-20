Tony Evers unveils criteria for eventually reopening Wisconsin businesses

In order to reopen Wisconsin's economy, Gov. Tony Evers said the state first will need increased testing, expanded contact tracing and more personal protective equipment — and two-week decline in COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the state.
On Monday, Evers announced the Badger Bounce Back plan, which aligns with guidelines unveiled last week by President Donald Trump's administration and is aimed at reducing the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths to a point that the state can begin a multi-phase process of reopening businesses.
"I am jazzed and hopeful about this plan,” Evers said Monday. “While being safe at home continues to be very important, this plan is an all-out war on the virus and it begins the process of preparing our businesses and the workforce to begin the important planning that will result in a safe and logical phase in of our economy."
Monday's announcement comes after GOP lawmakers raised concerns about Evers' order last week to extend the "safer at home" order, which closes down nonessential businesses through May 26. One of the primary criticisms was the lack of a plan to eventually reopen the economy.
In addition, some business organizations have called on Evers to begin reopening businesses sooner, including the Tavern League of Wisconsin's request to allow bars and restaurants to reopen on May 1.
However, Evers on Monday said opening businesses by the end of next week would be "a tough row to hoe."
“It’s pretty simple,” Evers said. “We reach these goals, these metrics that frankly are important for us as a nation, as a state, and if we meet those goals we will proceed into phase one and phase two. There’s no timeline."
One of the goals in the plan includes reaching 85,000 weekly tests, or about 12,000 per day.
The state has increased its COVID-19 testing capacity more than five-fold in the past five weeks, and has plans to continue adding more labs and testing capacity in the days and weeks ahead, Evers said Monday.
In addition, the plan calls for; increased contact tracing and more aggressive tracking of the spread of the disease within the state; growth in the state's supply of personal protective equipment and a bolstered health care system capacity.
Under the plan, the state will begin reopening businesses after a 14-day downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses and COVID-19 symptoms, and 14-day downward trend in positive tests as a percent of total tests.
"When the state has seen these efforts be successful, Wisconsin can begin to turn the dial, re-open the state, and get businesses and workers back on their feet," according to the statement.
Under the plan, reopening the state will occur in three phases:
Phase One allows restaurants to reopen with best practices including guest limitations and social distance requirements, removes retail restrictions, reopens K-12 schools and allows gatherings of a maximum of 10 people.
Phase Two allows bars and non-essential businesses to reopen with best practices in place, allows post-secondary schools to consider reopening and gatherings up to 50 people would be allowed.
Phase Three would eliminate the social distancing requirement, as well as mass gathering bans and would allow businesses, schools and daycare facilities to return to normal operations.
Increased testing
In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, only a few labs could do a total of few hundred tests a day, increasing a month ago to eight labs able to process more than 1,000 samples a day. Now, 36 labs can do more than 7,500 tests a day, according to the state Department of Health Services.
Using the Wisconsin Clinical Lab Network and a public-private partnership involving Exact Sciences, Epic Systems and Promega, the state plans to continue to expand capacity, Evers said. "However, in order to sustain the existing and expanded clinical lab network’s efforts, the state will need federal partnership to ensure availability of reagent and other critical supplies in Wisconsin," a Monday statement said.
Through additional procurement efforts by the state, Wisconsin will receive more than 250,000 additional test collection supplies in the coming weeks, the governor said.
Wisconsin started its COVID-19 testing efforts with a small group of dedicated labs, including UW-Madison's State Laboratory of Hygiene, the Milwaukee Public Health Lab, UW Health, Gundersen Lutheran, ACL Laboratories, Mayo Clinic and Wisconsin Diagnostic Lab.
Now, 11 National Guard teams are collecting specimens for testing in hotspots and underserved areas of the state, Evers said. This past weekend, one of the teams began using 1,100 Exact Sciences test supplies to offer testing to inmates and staff at the Milwaukee House of Correction to help control the outbreak there. Starting Monday, two teams will also be helping at Milwaukee Health Services Inc. clinics.
Madison-based Exact Sciences is devoting "a significant portion of its lab capacity and resources to COVID-19 tests processing," which will enable the company to help health systems around the state process about 20,000 tests each week, Evers said.
Epic, the electronic medical records company based in Verona, is helping to distribute Exact Sciences’ tests ensure timely processing of tests and reporting of test results, the governor said.
Fitchburg-based Promega is providing reagents and materials for a number of labs, including Exact Sciences’ lab, and sharing equipment. "They are a critical part of the supply chain in supporting expanded testing," Evers said.
Last week, Evers announced that his order to close down nonessential businesses will remain in effect through Memorial Day. He also announced that school buildings will stay closed through the end of the school year.
The updated order will ease some restrictions on golf courses, craft stores, libraries and landscapers among other changes starting April 24, the date the original order was set to expire.
The extension drew almost immediate criticism from Republicans who have been calling on the governor for a plan to reopen the economy. Leaders in the Assembly and Senate said they plan to file a legal challenge to Evers’ order.
Others, including many Democratic lawmakers, have said the extension is necessary to limit the virus' spread.
Also last week, Evers and governors in several other Midwest states said they will focus on sustained control of the rate of new infections, an enhanced ability to test and trace the virus, sufficient health care capacity and social distancing practices in the workplace as key factors to address when determining the best time to reopen the states’ economies.
On Monday, Evers also said:
•Marshfield Clinic Health System this week will start ramping up to process 10,000 tests per week.
•In Green Bay, 2,200 test collection supplies are being sent to address an outbreak "with significant risk potential to the community."
•Wisconsin Diagnostic Labs has helped 16th Street Community Health Clinic in Milwaukee with a drive-thru testing project.
•Starting this week, 1,000 tests will be delivered per week to tribal health clinics.
