Tony Evers unveils criteria for eventually reopening Wisconsin businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic

Both GOP leaders also called on Evers to shift from a statewide order to a more regional approach.

“Wisconsinites need certainty during these uncertain times,” they said. “As we have seen too often throughout the pandemic, the governor says something one day and the opposite the next. That is why we can’t afford to withdraw our impending legal action.”

Others, including Sen. Dan Feyen, R-Fond du Lac, said Evers’ plan was not a silver bullet, but a step in the right direction.

“I am thankful to Governor Evers for finally showing our citizens a path towards reopening our economy and a light at the end of the tunnel,” Feyen said in a statement, adding that changes will need to be made moving forward as situations change. “I am hopeful we can work together to provide the solutions our citizens deserve.”

In addition, some business organizations have called on Evers to begin reopening businesses sooner, including the Tavern League of Wisconsin, which has asked that bars and restaurants be allowed to reopen on May 1.

Evers said opening businesses by the end of next week would be “a tough row to hoe.”