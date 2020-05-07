Tony Evers announces new online resource for residents to find COVID-19 testing sites

Wisconsin residents will now be able to find COVID-19 testing sites statewide with the help of a new searchable map online, Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday.
The state Department of Health Services launched the online tool to provide residents with testing site locations, contact information, hours of operation and guidance on how to schedule an appointment.
Evers said Wisconsin has made "great progress" in expanding testing opportunities across the state in the last few weeks, and this new resource is another step in connecting residents with symptoms of the new coronavirus to testing sites in their communities.
"Everyone in the state who needs a test should be tested, and through the Badger Bounce Back plan, we're taking a comprehensive approach to make sure that's the case," Evers said.
On Sunday, Evers announced a number of community testing events with plans to add more dates and locations. The state Department of Health Services, Emergency Operations Center, Wisconsin Emergency Management and Wisconsin National Guard are working with local health departments to create additional testing opportunities in areas with a known lack of access or a need of additional testing.
The online resource includes information about the community testing events, and it will be updated daily with new testing sites around the state.
