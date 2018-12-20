Tobacco sales to minors in Wisconsin dropped by 18 percent in 2018, reversing a trend that started with underage consumers buying candy- and fruit-flavored tobacco products.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said sales to minors dropped from 7.1 percent in 2017 to 5.8 percent in 2018, according to the Federal Synar Survey, which measures how frequently tobacco retailers sell to minors.
States are required to provide information each year to the US Department of Health and Human Services on retailers cooperation with laws preventing minors from purchasing tobacco products, by making unannounced and random inspections of the tobacco outlets.
"Retailers are our partners in the effort to prevent tobacco sales to minors," said State Health Officer Karen McKeown. "We applaud their efforts to help protect children's health."
The Synar Survey said the three tobacco products sold most often to youth were little cigars and cigarillos, smokeless tobacco and e-cigarettes, all which come in a variety of candy and fruit flavors.
The American Journal of Preventive Medicine found eight out of 10 youth using tobacco products started out using flavored products.
The DHS has free training available to retailers and their employees to get familiar with Wisconsin tobacco laws and how to avoid underage sales, including study guides and a quiz.
"When employees pass the quiz, retailers get a certificate verifying participation in the training," DHS said. "Around 6,700 retail employees received free training through the WITobaccoCheck.org site in 2018."