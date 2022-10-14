To honor mom, Madison tattoo artist pledges all profits from ribbon tattoo to cancer clinic

Cancer and tattoos leave indelible marks. For Jesse Siewert, his history with one birthed his love of the other.

Siewert, 51, is owner and resident artist of East Side Ink tattoo shop, 1734 Fordem Ave. He was 27 in 1998, when his mother, Annette Siewert, was diagnosed with breast cancer that eventually metastasized.

For five years, he and his family stepped up to care for their matriarch — cooking meals, handling all the finances and driving her to appointments.

“My mother sneezed and she broke three vertebrae because her bones were so brittle,” he said. “Spare time was always seeing if Mom needed anything.”

When Annette died Oct. 15, 2003, Seiwert didn’t know how to tattoo. He was working at a pool cue manufacturing plant in South Madison.

But losing his mother to breast cancer left him with heavy feelings he wanted to express creatively, which led him to tattooing.

Now, almost 20 years later and with his own tattoo shop, Siewert is offering pre-designed cancer ribbon tattoos throughout October and has pledged to donate all the profits to the UW Health Carbone Cancer Center’s Medical Oncology Clinic, in his mother’s memory.

“There’s probably nobody that hasn’t been touched by (cancer),” said Andy Harrison, 63, Siewert’s canvas on the morning of Oct. 5.

Harrison opted for a cancer ribbon inscribed with the word “Fight,” in memory of several people in his family who died from cancer or who are battling the disease. “My mother had breast cancer, too. She had both her breasts removed in her 60s.”

Siewert doesn’t know how many will want the tattoos. But after hearing many similar cancer stories from clients, he hopes his social media posts can reach the right people.

During Siewert’s 15 years at the Blue Lotus Tattoo & The Piercing Lounge, cancer was a common topic of conversation among those sitting in his chair. Many of his clients shared personal stories.

“It can be kind of draining,” Siewert said of the stories he’s heard over time. “All you think about is the personal stories you have.”

“Clients would say, ‘I lost my dad,’ or ‘my grandpa,’ all these people. It got me thinking to secretly give some money here and there (to cancer centers),” Siewert said. “Then it got to be (donating) my tips in October.”

Occasionally, he’d even forgo a portion of his profits by offering discounts whenever someone shared a particularly moving story and donating the difference to organizations dedicated to helping those with cancer.

Now, having started his own shop in January, Siewert can donate the entire proceeds.

Annette’s story

Siewert’s family wasn’t one to have meetings often, so when his parents invited him and his brother over to the house one day in 1998, Siewert knew something was up.

When told that his mother had been diagnosed with breast cancer, “We thought that it was a death sentence.”

Neither brother showed emotion easily, so they did their part by spending time with their mother and making sure she was cared for, while their father took care of the mortgage and bills.

Annette received treatment through UW Health oncology, opting to remove a seventh of her left breast.

“There was a point where they didn’t find anything, ‘gonna keep monitoring it every three months’ or whatever,” Siewert said.

But the cancer always came back, and they’d do it all over again. The tests, the treatments, the trials.

“I don’t think there ever was a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “I don’t think there ever was that with her.”

The third time Annette’s cancer came back, it metastasized to her bones, organs and brain, starting a steady decline doctors could no longer stop, despite the excellent care her family fondly remembers UW Health providing.

By that time, Annette had already been through five years of chemo and multiple treatments that were still in the clinical trial phase.

“She had said, ‘I’m done, I’m tired of feeling like a pincushion.’ She was just tired. She decided she’d had enough.”

When the daily nurse visits were no longer sufficient, Annette was moved to a hospice center in Fitchburg, where she spent the last two weeks of her life.

In the end, Siewert said, the fight for his mother’s life brought his family closer. They began spending more time together, going to parties or watching Packers games as a family.

Now, Annette’s battle with breast cancer connects Siewert to clients dealing with their own battle or grief.

Better treatments

Breast cancer treatments have evolved significantly since Annette Siewert’s death 19 years ago.

The clinical trials happening at the time contributed to the development of personalized therapy plans that help jumpstart a patient’s immune system.

There is also better targeted therapy for specific cancerous genetic alterations, and genetic testing helps scientists identify markers that increase the risk of cancer, such as the BRCA 1 and BRCA 2 mutations.

“All adult women should be thinking about breast awareness,” said Dr. Kari Wisinki, medical oncologist and co-leader of the UW Health Carbone Cancer Center. “So, monitoring or keeping an eye out for any nipple change.” This could look like a retraction, discharge from the nipple, skin changes, or a mass in the breast.

“We definitely recommend mammograms starting at age 50,” Wisinki said. “And definitely some consideration for starting mammograms at age 40 or 45 based on risk factor, and sometimes even earlier.”

For people who qualify for those earlier tests due to a family history of cancer or known predispositions, doctors may recommend mammograms starting as early as a patient’s 20s.