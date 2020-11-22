To beat the COVID-19 holiday blues, psychologists offer these tips

“But mom, everybody else is,” and “we are the only ones doing this,” are phrases Poehnelt has heard from her children, ages 5 and 7. She knows the holidays will present challenges.

Poehnelt started talking to her kids about how the holidays were going to be different early in the fall. “My husband’s family is in the Milwaukee area, and we typically go out there three or four times a year, more often during the holidays. My mom and dad are 20 minutes away, and we usually hang out with them a lot, too. My family is close, so it’s hard.”

The kids were worried that Christmas was going to be canceled, but Poehnelt assured them “that Santa would still come.” For Thanksgiving, she said they plan to make a traditional Thanksgiving dinner and will deliver some to her parents.

Get creative

“The sooner that we can accept that this is the normal … (the sooner) the creativity will start,” Shah said of adjusting to changes in holiday traditions.

If a family is not gathering for the holidays, perhaps they can send around family recipes for everyone to try, Shah suggests. Everyone makes that recipe, posts pictures and the family decides who made the one that looks closest to Aunt Mary’s original, she said.