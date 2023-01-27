Through fetal surgery, UW Health works to save babies before birth

When Phoebe Anderla was 23 weeks pregnant with twins, one baby started sending blood and nutrients to the other, a rare condition that threatened to kill both before they were born.

Until March, when UW Health started doing surgery on fetuses, Anderla — from Menominee, Michigan, just north of Marinette, Wisconsin — would have had to go to Chicago or elsewhere outside of Wisconsin to address the emergency.

But in Madison in August, UW Health’s Dr. Inna Lobeck made a small incision on Anderla’s belly and snaked a thin scope into her uterus, where the surgeon used a laser to close the dangerous connections between the still-developing babies.

The twins, born Nov. 1 in Green Bay, are thriving at home, where Anderla and her husband, Chad, now have four sons.

“They’re sleeping and eating and growing,” said Phoebe Anderla, whose older boys are ages 7 and 2.

“It’s like nothing ever happened (with the twins),” Chad Anderla said.

UW Health became one of about two dozen U.S. centers doing a range of fetal surgeries after Lobeck, who was trained in the specialty, arrived in September 2021. Six months later, UW Health opened its Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment Center in collaboration with UnityPoint Health-Meriter.

Children’s Wisconsin hospital near Milwaukee did fetal surgeries until a few years ago and still does various interventions before and during birth. It hopes to start fetal surgeries again soon, said Dr. Jessica Smith, medical director of the hospital's Fetal Concerns Center.

The most common condition for which fetal surgery is performed is twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome, or TTTS, in which blood flow between identical twins that share a placenta becomes unbalanced. The Anderlas had a variation of the condition, known as twin anemia polycythemia sequence, or TAPS, in which one twin has too few red blood cells and the other has too many, which can cause both hearts to work too hard.

Surgery is reserved for the most serious cases since it poses risks to the pregnant woman and increases the possibility of premature delivery, which can be fatal for fetuses before viability, Lobeck said. The procedures are typically done only between about 15 to 26 weeks gestation, as the risks of operating later generally outweigh the risks of early delivery, she said.

“We’re extremely selective with offering fetal surgery,” said Lobeck, noting that the UW-Meriter team has evaluated more than 30 patients since the center opened and performed surgery on 10.

No time to lose: Finding rare diseases in infants Wisconsin doesn't screen newborns for some disorders other states include, which can delay treatment that could prevent death or disability.

Fetal surgery is increasingly done to repair spina bifida, a birth defect in which the spinal column doesn’t fully close, which can cause an inability to walk, urinary and bowel problems and other complications. The surgery, which involves a larger incision to expose the back of the fetus, increases the likelihood of the baby walking and reduces the risk of fluid on the brain, Lobeck said.

Another type of surgery is called ex-utero intrapartum treatment, or EXIT. The head and neck of the baby are delivered through an incision in the uterus so a blocked airway can be cleared — such as by removing a large mass from the neck — before the rest of the baby is delivered and the umbilical cord is cut.

In addition to such surgeries, the UW-Meriter center manages other heart, urinary, spinal cord, lung and gastrointestinal defects, some of which are operated on after birth. They include gastroschisis, in which the intestines develop outside of the body.

The Anderlas knew TTTS was a possibility as Dr. Edward Hayes, their obstetrician-gynecologist in Green Bay, monitored their pregnancy. When he saw something amiss on an ultrasound in August, he sent them to Madison, where Phoebe Anderla underwent surgery the next day at Meriter.

One twin, Shea, was anemic from giving blood and nutrients to the other twin, Carter, who was receiving a hazardous excess of red blood cells. Twins who share a placenta typically share some blood vessels, but the Anderla boys had imbalanced vessels in a “no-man’s land” that usually serves as a break between babies. They had stage 3 TAPS.

“Both of their hearts were working very hard,” Lobeck said. “They’re both at risk of death at that point.”

With assistance from Dr. Michael Beninati, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at UW Health, Lobeck positioned her scope in the no-man’s land and closed the blood vessels with the laser.

The Anderlas went home two days later. Except for a follow-up visit in Madison a week later, they received the rest of their care in Green Bay. At Aurora BayCare Medical Center, the twins were delivered at just under 35 weeks — a few weeks early, on purpose — each weighing about 4½ pounds.

Carter was on oxygen for a few days and both twins stayed in neonatal intensive care for three weeks. Since they went home just before Thanksgiving, they’ve been healthy, giving Phoebe and Chad the challenges and joys of parenthood.

“Mom and dad are not getting as much sleep as we would like,” Phoebe Anderla said. “But they’re great. We’re really happy to be a family of six.”