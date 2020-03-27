'There's no words': families separated, memorials postponed as health emergency hits mourning rituals

Military honors continue

A statewide health emergency and ban on gatherings of more than 9 people has not stopped burials, and veterans continue to receive military honors.

Joseph Lustgraaf, deputy commander of the Madison Veterans’ Firing Squad, said a few older members have been staying home, but the volunteer organization continues to perform three to four services a week..

“We will maintain as long as we can,” Lustgraaf said. “We feel that each veteran deserves the honor. Everyone who served wrote that blank check … you still want to recognize and honor that.”