The nurse who treated Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 patient emphasizes importance of masks

The gravity of the pandemic hit Maria Hanson much earlier than most everyone else in Dane County.

Hanson happened to be working the night shift in UW Hospital’s emergency room on Jan. 30 when a patient walked in and asked to be tested for the coronavirus.

No one in Wisconsin at that point had been infected with COVID-19. For most people, it was something heard only in the headlines, a problem a world away in Wuhan, China.

In a negative pressure room where air flow is contained, Hanson took several swabs from the patient to send to the state lab and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Then she carried on with her normal life, getting groceries and visiting the dentist.

Five days later the results came back: The patient had tested positive for COVID-19.

The CDC showed up at her Downtown apartment in full personal protective equipment to test Hanson.

“It probably freaked out all of my neighbors, for sure,” she said.

After the CDC visit, Hanson began keeping a journal, jotting down everything she could remember about caring for Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 patient.