Testing for COVID-19 coronavirus is a 'failing,' leaving cases uncounted

But some experts believe any number based on test results of individual patients is a dramatic undercount. Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles this week estimated that the true count of infections was close to 9,000 — about two weeks ago.

"I expect there are more infected individuals now," said one of the researchers, Dr. Jonathan Braun. "This means that the level of disease in the U.S. is much greater than has been reported by actual testing."

The problem, these experts say: The U.S. simply isn't testing enough people.

There are no official numbers from the federal government on the country's overall testing capacity. One of the only comprehensive estimates comes from Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former FDA commissioner who is now a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank.

As of Thursday, his group estimated U.S. labs could process results for more than 20,000 patients per day. The figure is based on a combination of publicly reported information and historical estimates from government, private and academic labs. It reflects the total number of patient results that could be processed in a day, not the current number being run.

Whatever the actual number, the U.S. effort is trailing other nations.