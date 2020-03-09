Testing for COVID-19 coronavirus in Wisconsin expected to increase

With testing capacity for the COVID-19 coronavirus expanding and cases increasing nationally, Wisconsin has stopped requiring doctors to get state approval to test patients in an attempt to more closely track the virus.

“Our goal is to be more aggressive in finding cases and being able to respond when and if they are present in Wisconsin,” Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer for the state Department of Health Services, said Monday.

UW-Madison’s Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, which started testing for the virus last week, can handle about 100 specimens a day. A public health lab in Milwaukee is also conducting testing, and the national commercial labs Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp said they started testing Monday.

It’s not clear what the total capacity is to process Wisconsin samples, but health officials said the two public health labs in the state had no backlogs as of Monday.

If doctors determine people with respiratory symptoms and fever who have traveled to high-risk areas or been in close contact with infected patients should be tested, they can order tests, Westergaard said. Priority is given to older people and those with chronic conditions, such as asthma, diabetes or lung disease.