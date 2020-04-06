Testing capacity for COVID-19 increasing in Wisconsin

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Testing capacity for COVID-19 is expanding in Wisconsin, though health officials say most people with mild or no symptoms generally still shouldn’t get tested.

A dozen labs in the state can handle about 3,500 samples a day, up from a few labs doing about 600 samples a day three weeks ago, Andrea Palm, secretary of the Department of Health Services, said Monday. Doctors can also send samples to national labs in other states.

Health officials plan to use the additional capacity to start testing more widely during local outbreaks and to test some people with mild symptoms in certain parts of the state to get a better sense of how many have COVID-19, said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer for the health department’s Bureau of Communicable Diseases.

“One strategy is to be more deliberate about surveillance,” Westergaard said. “We’ll have a better sense of the speed and direction of the epidemic.”

Doctors can order tests if they think patients need them, but priority has been given to health care workers, seriously ill and hospitalized patients, residents of nursing homes and other institutions, and people with underlying health conditions.