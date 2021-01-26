Teachers, others could be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin March 1

• Non-frontline health care essential personnel, such as public health, emergency management and cyber security hospital workers.

• Congregate living facility staff and residents, such as people in group homes, prisons, jails and shelters.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Such groups may get injections from their health care providers, pharmacies, local health departments, workplaces or mass vaccination clinics, the state health department said. Local health departments, such as Public Health Madison and Dane County, are coordinating some efforts.

Information posted by the Madison School District last week said that when teachers and staff become eligible, they will be emailed a link to put their names into a lottery of people to be vaccinated through the city-county health department.

Staff will be notified by groups, the district said, starting with nurses, physical therapists and related staff. The second group includes custodians, food service workers, principals and staff assigned to child care.

Those groups will be followed by other elementary school staff, other middle school staff, other high school staff and then central office staff and others not signed up.