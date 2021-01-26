Teachers, others could be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin March 1

Teachers and child care workers will get priority for COVID-19 vaccine next in Wisconsin, tentatively becoming eligible for shots starting March 1, the state Department of Health Services said Tuesday.
The plan for phase 1b of vaccination, which also includes other groups such as grocery store workers and people in group homes, follows recommendations last week from the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee.
Frontline health care workers, along with residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, have been in phase 1a, which started last month. The state previously approved police officers, firefighters and corrections workers for phase 1b, and last week said people 65 and older were eligible starting this week.
The next groups to get priority from the state health department will be, in order:
• Educators and child care, including K-12 teachers and staff and higher education instructors who have direct contact with students.
• People enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs, including those with disabilities in the Family Care and IRIS programs.
• Some public-facing essential workers like food supply, public transit, utility and communications infrastructure, and 911 operators.
• Non-frontline health care essential personnel, such as public health, emergency management and cyber security hospital workers.
• Congregate living facility staff and residents, such as people in group homes, prisons, jails and shelters.
Such groups may get injections from their health care providers, pharmacies, local health departments, workplaces or mass vaccination clinics, the state health department said. Local health departments, such as Public Health Madison and Dane County, are coordinating some efforts.
Information posted by the Madison School District last week said that when teachers and staff become eligible, they will be emailed a link to put their names into a lottery of people to be vaccinated through the city-county health department.
Staff will be notified by groups, the district said, starting with nurses, physical therapists and related staff. The second group includes custodians, food service workers, principals and staff assigned to child care.
Those groups will be followed by other elementary school staff, other middle school staff, other high school staff and then central office staff and others not signed up.
"The district plans to notify all staff, in this order, of the opportunity to register in one day," the district said on its website.
The state health department said the amount of vaccine allocated to Wisconsin does not meet the demand requested by the state's more than 1,200 registered vaccine providers.
"If the federal government increases our weekly vaccine allocation, vaccinations for these groups may begin before March 1," the health department said. "If Wisconsin receives less vaccine than expected in the coming weeks, this date could be pushed back."
More information is available at the state's Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine webpage.
Wisconsin has administered 345,017 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 64,364 booster shots to people fully immunized with two doses. The state ranks near the bottom among states in doses given per capita, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State health officials have said they had to put more of their initial vaccine allocation aside for the state's higher proportion of residents in assisted living facilities, where vaccination began in earnest this week.
This story will be updated.