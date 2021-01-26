Teachers, grocery store workers, others to start COVID-19 vaccination in Wisconsin March 1

Madison School District plan

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce complained that manufacturing workers, which are slated for phase 1c by the state but were included in a federal plan for phase 1b, were not included in Wisconsin's phase 1b.

“It is disheartening that prisoners were put ahead of manufacturing workers," Kurt Bauer, the group's CEO, said in a statement. "Manufacturers have been essential to Wisconsin’s response to this virus for nearly a year — including modifications to produce critical medical supplies and personal protective equipment."

Willems Van Dijk said inmates were prioritized because of their high risk of exposure and the potential for prison outbreaks to spread to workers and others outside prisons. "Outbreaks in a prison have an effect on the community as well," she said.

Information posted by the Madison School District last week said that when teachers and staff become eligible, they will be emailed a link to put their names into a lottery of people to be vaccinated through Public Health Madison and Dane County.

Staff will be notified by groups, the district said, starting with nurses, physical therapists and related staff. The second group includes custodians, food service workers, principals and staff assigned to child care.