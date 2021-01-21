Teachers emphasized in COVID-19 vaccine plan sent to state

Teachers were emphasized among essential workers who should be eligible next for COVID-19 vaccine, in a state committee plan Thursday that would make nearly half of Wisconsin adults cleared for shots amid limited supply.
The state Department of Health Services expects to publish a final plan early next week based on the recommendations from the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee, said Lisa Olson, assistant deputy secretary at the state health department.
The committee’s plan for phase 1b of immunization, approved Thursday, would include teachers, 911 dispatchers, mink farmers, non-frontline health care employees and workers in child care, utilities, public transit, grocery stores and other parts of the food chain.
Along with those essential workers, people with disabilities in state programs and those in congregate settings — such as prisons, group homes and shelters — would be in phase 1b.
Frontline health care workers, along with residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, have been in phase 1a, which started last month. The state has already approved police officers, firefighters and corrections workers for injections, and made people 65 and older eligible starting next week.
The new groups would make up 1.6 million people, or a third of the state’s adult population, committee leaders said. Combined with those in phase 1a, the total would be 45% of Wisconsin adults.
With Wisconsin getting just 70,000 first doses of vaccine each week, the committee acknowledged the challenge in making so many people eligible but didn’t address how to manage the expected large demand for a small supply.
“To achieve that group is nearly an impossible task in short order,” said Dr. Jonathan Temte, associate dean of the UW School of Medicine and Public Health. “We’re looking at months.”
Dr. Azita Hamedani, chair of the committee and of emergency medicine at UW Health, said deciding which groups should get vaccine first is a separate task from getting more shots into people’s arms. “The heavy lifting remains in the distribution channels,” she said.
The committee discussed putting teachers ahead of the other essential workers to be prioritized. But the group decided instead to list teachers — along with ethnic minorities, people with social vulnerability and those with medical conditions such as cancer and diabetes — for “sub-prioritization” when necessary. It's not clear how much that might favor teachers over the other essential worker groups.
The committee's broad category of educators includes K-12 teachers and staff, child care workers and post-secondary instructors who have direct contact with students.
As of Thursday, 281,789 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been given in the state, including 51,801 booster shots.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin has not detected more cases of a more contagious variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus, first found in an Eau Claire County resident last week, according to Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a chief medical officer with the state health department. But less than 1% of samples undergo the whole genome sequencing necessary to identify the worrisome strain, known as B117, and it's likely more cases are here but not detected, Westergaard said.
"We could have another heating up of community-level transmission," he said. "Now is not the time to take our foot off the gas pedal in any way with regard to physical distancing and mask wearing and avoiding gatherings. It's even more important than ever."