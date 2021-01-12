Teachers, elderly and others could get COVID-19 vaccine next in Wisconsin

According to the plan approved Tuesday by the vaccine distribution subcommittee of the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee, which still must approve it, others in phase 1b would include:

•K-12 and higher education instructors, preschool staff and child care workers, or about 160,000 people.

•People 70 and older not in nursing homes or assisted living facilities, or about 550,000 people.

•Prisoners, excluding jail inmates, or about 20,000 people. Those infected with COVID-19 in the past 90 days may be asked to wait, though, since they are assumed to have temporary immunity.

•People in group homes or who otherwise participate in state programs for people with disabilities and the frail elderly, which may be about 77,000 people. The category also includes people in state centers such as mental health institutes.

•Mink farmers, as COVID-19 outbreaks have occurred on mink farms and pose a biosecurity risk, or 300 people.