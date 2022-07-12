Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation to host walk in Madison

A Texas-based breast cancer foundation announced Tuesday it will host a fundraising walk in Madison.

The More than Pink walk will be the Susan G. Komen organization's first in-person in two years. The event will open at 7 a.m. on August 28 with an opening ceremony at 9 a.m. and the walk starting at 9:15. Participants will begin at Willow Island at Alliant Energy Center.

Proceeds from the walk will fund research and provide support to people fighting breast cancer, the foundation said. A virtual option will remain available for those who would prefer not to participate in person.

"We are excited to welcome Walk participants in person this year and grateful to provide a community for anyone who has been impacted by breast cancer," Executive Director Nikki Panico said in a statement Tuesday.

The walk will conclude the organization's Power of One Week, a week of events to honor those impacted by breast cancer. A schedule for the week has not yet been released.

Participants can register online at komen.org/scwiwalk