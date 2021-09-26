Surviving COVID-19 in ICU gives Milwaukee judge new perspective

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Municipal Judge Derek Mosley is a kidney transplant recipient who faced a 12-day battle with COVID-19 last year in the ICU at Froedtert Hospital. He vividly remembers a crucial moment in the ICU when a doctor called him from inside the hospital and told him his health had hit a precarious stage.

“And he said, ‘We don’t know why, but some people just completely bottom out at this point. So, you’re at this stage, we’re gonna watch you,’” Mosley said. “And so he left, he hung up the phone, and it’s dark, and you hear the beeps, and it all sunk in for me at that moment.”

Family members weren’t allowed to visit Mosley. So, a nurse brought him an iPad so he could talk to family and friends, knowing he could die.

“Then she left with the iPad, and I was alone again, and you’re just with your thoughts all alone,” he recounted. “And I just said to myself, you know, just preparing myself that if this was my time, this is my time, right. And I just wanted to make sure that my family was OK, and my family was alright.”

Mosley said his recovery was rough — it’s an understatement to call it an intense struggle. However, he now appreciates what many take for granted, like the simple act of breathing.