Survey finds majority of Wisconsin residents say they practice social distancing 'very much'

A majority of Wisconsin residents are complying with social distancing guidelines from public health and government officials amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a UW-Madison report.

The report used responses given by 503 Wisconsin residents to a survey researchers at the university conducted from March 26 to April 1 asking 2,251 U.S. adults to self-report their physical distancing practices. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Dominique Brossard, one of the lead researchers, said the survey was designed to better understand different views on social distancing and figure out the motivations behind those perspectives.

According to the report, 61% of Wisconsin residents said they currently practice physical distancing “very much.” On the other end of the spectrum, only 1% of residents said they do “not at all” practice physical distancing.

For the 39% of residents who did not report social distancing “very much,” the reasoning for some was work, family and other obligations. Others said they practice social distancing less, thinking that “most people were overreacting.”