Surprise medical bills upset patients, engage lawmakers

Peterson, an attorney, helped Brooks get Quartz to reverse its decision and cover her $41,000 bill. She qualified for his assistance because of her modest income.

‘A huge relief’

Brooks was working at a campground on Madeline Island in May when she felt she was having seizures, which she first experienced in 2018 before her benign tumor was removed. An ambulance took her to Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, where doctors consulted with UW doctors and decided she needed to be flown to Madison, Peterson said.

At UW Hospital, doctors did tests and increased her anti-seizure medication. A few months later, she got the $41,000 bill. Quartz said the flight from Ashland to Madison, on a fixed-wing airplane by Minneapolis-based Life Link III, wasn’t authorized in advance and didn’t take Brooks to the nearest hospital that could have treated her symptoms.

At a hearing in November, Peterson argued that Ashland and UW doctors deemed her situation to be an emergency requiring evaluation and treatment by doctors familiar with her brain surgery. Quartz agreed to pay.

“It was a huge relief,” Brooks said. “That bill was going to add a lot of stress to my life.”

Legislation proposed