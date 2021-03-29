Surgical consent altered at UW after case involving hysterectomy

“Dr. Lick remains a valuable member of our faculty,” Rice said. “We are confident in the treatment he provides to patients.”

The unidentified patient, born in 1965, initially agreed to have her uterus, cervix and fallopian tubes removed, and the procedure was scheduled. During a subsequent clinic visit with Lick, the patient said she also wanted her ovaries removed. Lick suggested she keep them to reduce risk of osteoporosis and heart disease, and she agreed not to have them taken out. She signed a consent form to have just the uterus, cervix and fallopian tubes removed.

Shortly after the visit, she called the clinic and said she wanted her ovaries removed. Lick made a handwritten change to the consent form but didn’t change the procedure in the woman’s electronic medical record. A nurse made a “telephone note” in the electronic record indicating the change.

On the day of the operation, the orders in place called for removing the uterus, cervix and fallopian tubes. Lick checked part of the electronic record but not the parts indicating the change requesting removal of the ovaries.