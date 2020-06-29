Surge of Wisconsin COVID-19 cases in young adults concerns officials

Dane, La Crosse and Winnebago counties have seen a recent rise in cases among young adults, Westergaard said. In Winnebago County, home to Oshkosh, a team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is visiting this week to investigate.

Among cases reported statewide in June, 31% have been among people in their 20s. In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, through April 7, 11% of cases were in that age group.

Dane County reported a record 115 new cases Wednesday and again Saturday, and has had no fewer than 72 cases daily since last Tuesday. As recently as mid-June, the county’s daily average was 17 cases.

Some of the county’s increase in cases likely stems from increased testing, but 7.1% of tests were positive Thursday, up from a recent average of 1.4%, indicating wider prevalence of infection.