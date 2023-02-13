The state Supreme Court has declined to review a state agency’s ruling which said UW Health does not legally have to recognize the UW Health nurses’ union.
Earlier this month, the state Supreme Court declined to hear UW Health’s petition, filed in mid-December after the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission (WERC) decision. SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin filed a separate appeal of WERC’s decision in Dane County Circuit Court in December.
“While the high court declined to take that issue directly through an expedited process this month, both SEIU and UW Health continue to pursue legal, definitive and expeditious answers to these questions,” UW Health spokesperson Emily Greendonner said.
A statement from SEIU cheered the court’s dismissal, saying there was nothing in state law preventing UW Health from voluntarily recognizing the nurses’ union.
“We applaud the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s recent decision to deny UW Health’s petition to review whether our union can be voluntarily recognized,” the statement said. “UW Health attempted to circumvent the regular legal process by filing directly at the Supreme Court to try to take advantage of a conservative majority.”
In its own appeal, SEIU argued WERC erred in its November decision that ruled UW Health didn’t legally have to recognize the union. The appeal states WERC failed to consider “undisputed facts” before ruling the hospital didn’t legally have to recognize the union.
Union effort leaders said in the appeal that while the 2011 Act 10 law removed UW Health from being named in the state’s 1939 Wisconsin Employment Peace Act, UW Health still meets the law’s definition of an employer.
UW Health stopped recognizing the nurses’ union in 2014 when the last contract ended. Nurses revived the union starting in 2019, and UW Health again refused to recognize it, citing Act 10’s prohibition on the hospital engaging in collective bargaining.
WERC ruled in November that former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s Act 10 stripped specific references to UW Hospital from the Peace Act. WERC said the hospital doesn’t fall under the Peace Act, so it doesn’t have to recognize the union.
The appeal alleged WERC “failed to make factual findings” based on claims supported by both SEIU and UW Health and didn’t address legal arguments from either party.
UW Health nurses approved a three-day strike in September before Gov. Tony Evers stepped in to mediate. The strike was averted when parties reached an agreement to ask WERC to rule on the matter and conduct regular discussions of workplace conditions in the meantime.
Union effort leader Collin Gillis said in December the relationship between the administration and the nurses’ union has improved as a result of the mediation process, but added that UW Health nurses deserve to have a legally binding contract. Nurses have regained some of their previous rights through negotiation, such as the right to have a peer present during disciplinary hearings, Gillis said.
SEIU is also seeking a union election with the National Labor Relations Board, union spokesperson Dave Bates said.
State Journal reporter David Wahlberg contributed to this report.
