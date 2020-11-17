Supreme Court hears case challenging Tony Evers' emergency powers

The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s emerging swing justice appeared likely to strike down Gov. Tony Evers’ remaining COVID-19 restrictions during a hearing Monday on a lawsuit seeking to eliminate several statewide orders, including a public mask mandate.

The case before the court, like others filed against the Evers administration’s public health orders, contends the governor’s actions in recent months to mitigate the spread of the virus are an unconstitutional overreach of power.

If the governor’s public health emergencies and related orders are struck down, it will be up to local governments or laws passed by the Legislature to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The case comes as newly elected Justice Jill Karofsky, backed by liberals, has joined the court, shrinking the court’s conservative majority to 4-3. With the change in the court’s makeup, Justice Brian Hagedorn has, in a number of cases, acted as a swing vote deciding whether the court’s more conservative or liberal blocs control the outcome.

During oral arguments Monday, Hagedorn, backed by conservatives, appeared skeptical of the governor’s long-term ability to issue executive orders addressing the COVID-19 pandemic without the Legislature’s participation.