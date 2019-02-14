Faith Gardens, a Sun Prairie assisted living facility where an 84-year-old resident died outside in December 2017, closed last month, according to the state Department of Health Services.
The facility closed Jan. 14 after the owner, Rachel Baehr, gave up the license as part of a settlement with the state, health department spokeswoman Elizabeth Goodsitt said Thursday. The settlement came after the department moved in July to revoke the facility's license, citing problems in caring for several residents.
Faith Gardens “failed to ensure the residents received proper care and treatment and that their health and safety were protected and promoted,” a state inspection report said last year. “As a result, multiple residents experienced negative outcomes and/or death.”
Baehr and her attorney, Robert Lightfoot, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.
Five inspections from October 2017 to May resulted in 21 citations and fines of at least $12,500, according to the health department.
Some of the citations involved the death of Alice McGaw, 84, who was found dead outside of the facility on the morning of Dec. 29, 2017, when the temperature was below 10 degrees. Hypothermia was a likely contributor, officials said.
McGaw’s four children filed a lawsuit against Faith Gardens in April.
Other problems cited by state inspectors include a resident with dementia and lung disease who died in 2017 after being hospitalized for tremors, weakness, dehydration and decreased appetite, changes that had started a week earlier.
Another resident had three fentanyl patches on his or her back, and the facility failed to ensure another resident received prescribed seizure medication.
Inspectors also cited Faith Gardens for not having appropriate fall-prevention plans for two residents, including one who fell and later died, and false documentation of residents at risk of escaping, among other problems.