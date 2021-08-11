Summerfest to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test to enter

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend Summerfest 2021, the event’s organizer announced Tuesday.

The decision was reached through a partnership between the City of Milwaukee Health Department and event organizers.

“We collaborated with national health experts and music industry executives and determined this was the best course of action for Summerfest,” Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival Inc., said in a statement.

Attendees will be asked to show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card or proof of a negative test upon entry at any gate. An original vaccination card, a printed copy of a vaccination card or a negative test will be accepted. A screen shot or photo on a phone of vaccination proof or negative test will also be accepted. The entire front of the vaccination card must be visible or it will not be accepted.

“We are pleased with their proactive decision to implement these additional safety measures and ensure festivalgoers can feel comfortable attending this beloved music fest responsibly,” said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson.

A negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained by attendees who are not fully vaccinated within three days prior to attending the festival.