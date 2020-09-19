Suicide reports present mixed picture in Wisconsin

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin's suicide rate increased 40 percent from 2000 to 2017, but the state saw a decline in suicides the past two years, according to a new state report and related statistics.

The state’s suicide rate among youth ages 10-24 remains higher than the national average but rose less than average since 2000, a federal report said this month. Another federal report said one in four young adults ages 18-24 said they had considered suicide in the past month because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wisconsin had 588 suicides in 2000 and 915 in 2017, an increase that translates into a 40 percent jump in the rate per 100,000 people, according to a report this month from the state Department of Health Services.

The state had 886 suicides in 2018 and 850 last year, according to the state health department.

In 2013-2017, suicide rates in Wisconsin were highest among people ages 45-54 and higher in rural counties than urban or suburban counties. Men were more likely to die by suicide than women, and women were more likely to be hospitalized with self-harm injuries than men.