When Tana Feiner lost her father to suicide in 2014, she initially thought only those in her household would understand her grief.
But after some time, Feiner wanted to channel her grief toward something positive.
“That’s when I started volunteering with (the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention),” Feiner said. “First, I went to an event they had for loss survivors, and it just felt good to connect with other people who had similar experiences.”
“Then it just felt like something I should do so that other families didn’t go through the same thing my family went through,” she said.
That brought Feiner to the state Capitol on Thursday, where she met lawmakers and aides on behalf of the Wisconsin chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
According to new data from the CDC, more than 1 in 4 girls reported they seriously considered suicide in 2021 a 60% jump from 2011.
The Capitol visit is one of several nationwide in which suicide prevention advocates are seeking more funds for state crisis services, such as the 988 mental health crisis number launched in 2020.
Originally
a 10-digit suicide prevention hotline number, 988 is meant to help those in crisis have an easily memorized phone number to call. The phone number’s rebrand went nationwide in 2022.
“Between August and December, the (Wisconsin) 988 center received a 66% jump in call volume compared to the same period in 2021, so we know people are using it and hearing about it,” Feiner said.
Since 2020, mental health has been an ongoing topic for lawmakers, both on a state and local level.
The Legislature’s Republican leaders and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers say they want to improve mental health in the state, though they
don’t necessarily agree on how much to spend.
Locally, on March 10, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced a location for the long-awaited county mental health crisis center, in the Huber Center on Madison’s South Side.
According to a 2020 suicide prevention plan by Prevent Suicide Wisconsin, research showed
suicides rose 40% from 2000-2017 in Wisconsin. And while suicide rates among Wisconsin LGBTQIA+ teens dropped during online learning, teens reported having more anxiety.
In February 2023, the CDC released a
report on 10-year trends in the health and well-being of teenagers in the U.S. Its most significant findings were an increase in reports of rape and sexual violence and unprecedented levels of feeling sad or hopeless among teenage girls. About 1 in 3 adolescent girls in the U.S. have seriously considered suicide — up nearly 60% from a decade ago. One out of every four girls went as far as making a suicide plan.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Although Feiner lives nearby in Monona, advocates from across the state were scheduled to join her in meeting their state representatives and members of the Assembly Committee on Mental Health.
“We need funding so people in Wisconsin have someone to call, someone (who) responds and somewhere to go,” said Feiner, who is now an official public policy field ambassador for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
“I started attending walks and connecting with other people around the state, then got involved with the board and public policy. It does feel like the right thing to do,” Feiner said. “I feel strongly that there are a lot of preventable deaths from suicide, and 988 is a great example of that.”
The foundation is pushing for $1 million in state funds to be allocated for the creation of statewide suicide prevention programs and campaigns, along with a bill creating suicide death review teams.
That allocation would be in addition to the $3 million Evers proposed for the 988 call center in his 2023 State of the State address.
The death review teams would collect and report suicide data, while working to develop ways to prevent future suicides.
“I think that there isn’t as much of a stigma around suicide as there was 10 years ago,” Feiner said. “We’re all talking about it more and important legislators want to talk about it, volunteers want to show their stories, and that’s really positive.”
