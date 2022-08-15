Study: Active cancer, but not most previous cancer, makes COVID-19 more deadly

People hospitalized with COVID-19 in the first 20 months of the pandemic were more likely to die if they had active cancer but not if they had a past history of cancer, according to a large new study led by UW-Madison researchers.

Chemotherapy and other treatments can suppress immune systems and cancer can deplete other physical reserves, making it harder to fight infections like COVID-19, said Dr. Margaret Nolan, the UW-Madison scientist who headed up the study.

But Nolan said it’s encouraging that hospitalized COVID-19 patients with most types of previous cancers weren’t more likely to die, given that the U.S. has about 17 million cancer survivors compared to about 2 million people with current cancer.

“It’s reassuring,” she said. “They really must have fully recovered and be in remission from cancer to have the same outcomes from an aggressive virus.”

Vaccination against COVID-19 before hospitalization substantially decreased the risk of needing intensive care or dying in people with and without cancer, the study found. “The message for current cancer patients is clear — be sure you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” Dr. Michael Fiore, a co-author of the study from UW-Madison, said in a statement.

The study looked at medical records from nearly 105,000 adult patients hospitalized with COVID-19 from February 2020 to September 2021 at UW Health and 20 other health systems around the country, making it the second-largest study of COVID-19 patients after a federal one, Nolan said. Verona-based Epic Systems Corp. was the vendor for most medical records involved.

About 6.8% of the patients currently had cancer, and another 6.5% had a past history of cancer.

Those with active cancers were 24% more likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit and 58% more likely to die in the hospital than those with no current or past cancer. Among patients ages 18 to 59, those with current cancers were more than two and a half times as likely to die as those without cancer, probably because they’re less likely than older patients to have other serious diseases, Nolan said.

COVID-19 patients with active breast, digestive and lung cancers and the blood cancers leukemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma were more likely to die than those with no current or past cancer. Digestive includes colon, rectal and pancreatic. Those with prostate cancer were not more likely to die, possibly because it is often a slow-growing cancer that may not be treated aggressively, Nolan said.

Unlike patients with previous solid tumors such as breast and lung, those with a past history of blood cancers overall were 45% more likely to die than those with no past cancer. The study also found an increase in mortality specifically for prior leukemia and lymphoma.

Treatment for blood cancers often involves substantially knocking down people’s immune systems and giving long-term maintenance therapy, which could explain the sustained impact, Nolan said.

Mortality and ICU admissions among hospitalized COVID-19 patients decreased from the first months of the pandemic to the last months studied, among people with and without cancer. But higher rates of severe outcomes remained among those with active cancer.

“Even with improved (COVID-19) treatments, cancer was still associated with increased risk,” Nolan said.

The study, funded by the National Cancer Institute, was published Monday in the journal Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention.