Stuck at home, people turn to pet adoptions for companionship during COVID-19 pandemic

Stoughton resident Ivy Elborough had long thought about adopting a dog, but the time investment required to train a pet held her back from taking the plunge.

“It’s never really a good time to adopt,” she said. “But working from home opened up a good opportunity.”

Elborough is one of many people who have found a small silver lining in the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic: With almost all her time now spent at home, she adopted a rescue dog, Pixel, from the Dane County Humane Society on Thursday.

Others who may not have considered getting a pet before the pandemic are turning to animals as a source of companionship amid feelings of cabin fever and loneliness.

Krystal Sanchez, who runs a Madison-area puppy adoption service called Pups 4 Love, said demand is through the roof.

She sold 17 puppies in a single day earlier this month, an inventory that would have taken two to three weeks and lots of advertising to sell pre-pandemic. Her work day began at 9 a.m. and she didn’t sit down until 10:30 p.m.

“In 15 years, I’ve never had so many calls,” she said. “Everyone wants a puppy right now. People are in isolation and they’re lonely and a lot of people feel like they have the time now.”