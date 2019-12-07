MOUNT HOREB — Woodworking was a longtime hobby for Ken Brunner, who made several pieces of furniture for the home he and his wife, Cindy, have shared in Mount Horeb for the past 26 years.
But after developing a form of early onset dementia, Ken eventually lost the ability to do the work and most of his tools were put away.
Then, on a camping trip up north a few years ago, the couple met a man selling wooden bowls. Ken looked at his wife and said, “I think I could do that.”
“He came home and pulled his lathe out of retirement,” Cindy said.
Diagnosed four years ago with a type of frontotemporal degeneration, which affects his speech comprehension and ability to communicate, Ken needed help learning how to make the bowls. Cindy offered tips she was able to pick up through YouTube videos.
Now 64, the former principal of St. Mary’s Catholic School in Tomah spends much of his time working on his custom wooden bowls and volunteering at the Badger Prairie Needs Network, a local food pantry.
On Saturday, he’ll have more than 200 bowls on sale for the food pantry’s community meal, which runs from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
This will be Ken’s first time selling his bowls at the pantry where he has been a volunteer for about four years, said Cindy, 58. They are asking for a minimum $10 donation for each bowl but encourage people to give more if they can. All of the proceeds from the sale will go to the pantry.
Cindy said the food pantry is an important part of their lives, and the giving goes both ways.
“Ken helps the food pantry, but really the food pantry also helps Ken,” Cindy said. “It’s given him a place to do something and be useful.”
Due to Ken’s condition, Cindy said he “doesn’t quite understand” what is coming up until it happens, like Saturday’s sale. The dementia affects his memory somewhat, she said, but it’s “so different from Alzheimer’s.”
Asked what he likes about making the bowls and how he feels about selling them, Ken struggled to answer, looking to his wife of almost 39 years for help.
Cindy said their family started to realize something was wrong after one of their children said she was “really worried” about her father. He was 60 when they got the official diagnosis.
“It was upsetting,” Cindy said. “It was two years before we got the official diagnosis where we didn’t know what was going on.”
Frontotemporal degeneration is the most common form of dementia among people younger than 60, according to the Association of Frontotemporal Degeneration. While it can affect language, personality, behavior and movement, the person’s memory stays relatively intact.
The couple started selling Ken’s handmade bowls out of their home in the spring of 2018, inviting friends and family to donate any amount they could for the bowls. After hosting three open houses, Cindy said they raised more than $10,000 and gave it all to the frontotemporal association.
Staying active
Marcia Kasieta, executive director at the food pantry, said Ken helps with some of the behind-the-scenes operations and heavy lifting.
“He’s super important to us,” Kasieta said. “Ken is a hard worker and a kind man.”
Volunteering is a kind of therapy, Kasieta said, allowing Ken to get out of the house and stay active.
Ken said each bowl takes “more than an hour” to make — Cindy guessed it takes a couple of hours depending on the kind of wood, which includes cherry and walnut. Cindy said the bowls are sealed with a danish oil and a beeswax and mineral oil mix.
Kasieta said the food pantry, one of the oldest and busiest in Dane County, has a great relationship with Ken and his family, which is a “beautiful gift.”
“His bowls are beautiful,” she said. “To take a thing he created himself and put it toward an organization he clearly loves — it’s a beautiful cycle.”