StrataTech gains FDA approval for 'novel' skin substitute to treat burns

Madison biotech company StrataTech received approval Tuesday from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for StrataGraft, an innovative skin substitute designed to heal burn wounds, that will likely boost economic growth in Dane County.
StrataTech — owned by the U.K. pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt — got the greenlight for StrataGraft from the FDA based on a promising phase three clinical study. Results showed 96% of patients did not need a donor tissue harvest to heal second-degree burn wounds, meaning most of the patient’s skin cells had been regenerated with their own cells thanks to a boost from StrataGraft.
A majority of patients’ wounds healed completely in the study, and there were no reports that the treatment was rejected.
“FDA approval of StrataGraft marks a significant milestone for the burn care community and underscores our unwavering commitment and ability to bring paradigm-changing treatment options to patients with severe and critical conditions,” said Steven Romano, Mallinckrodt’s executive vice president and chief scientific officer.
Over 20 years in the making, StrataGraft provides an alternative treatment option to conventional skin grafting, which frequently requires surgeons to remove parts of a patient’s own healthy skin and transplant it to the burn area to help it heal.
Skin grafting, also known as auto grafting, leaves a new wound on the patient where the skin was removed that can lead to additional complications such as scarring and increased risk of infection.
StrataGraft works to heal burn wounds with metabolically active cells derived from an immortal line of human skin cells that were first discovered in the UW-Madison lab of Lynn Allen-Hoffmann, who went on to found StrataTech with the discovery.
The cells produce growth factors known to aid in wound repair and regeneration — often eliminating the need for a skin graft. In a previous study, 27 out of 28 patients’ wounds were completely healed with the use of StrataGraft.
Angela Gibson, the UW Health medical director of wound healing services, said products like StrataGraft function as a “biologic bandage.” UW Health participated in StrataGraft’s most recent clinical study, and Gibson said the hospital has used the product on at least 20 patients over the last decade as a part of multiple trials.
Gibson said products like StrataGraft are “the holy grail” of wound healing because they can harness the bodies’ own healing abilities and amplify them. In the case of StrataGraft, Gibson said it prevents patients from undergoing “morbid” skin graft procedures and allows medical professionals to treat patients more rapidly when the severity of the wound is uncertain.
“This type of technology has great potential for burn patients,” she said. “It’s the type of material that we are looking for.”
Inspired research
Gibson has been involved in the development of StrataGraft since 2000. As a nurse working in a burn unit in 1998, Gibson said Allen-Hoffman’s work to develop StrataGraft inspired her interest in research. Gibson earned her doctorate in the lab where StrataGrafts’s cell line was discovered. Now, two decades later, she used StrataGraft on a patient a few weeks ago.
“It was just so intriguing, and I saw the direct patient impacts this kind of research could have,” she said.
Aaron Olver, the managing director of University Research Park, which houses StrataTech and other early-stage, research-oriented businesses, said he is incredibly excited for the approval of the “novel treatment” approval, which he said will allow StrataTech and Mallinckrodt to put the product on the market and help more patients. About 40,000 patients in the United States require hospitalization for the treatment of severe burns every year, according to the American Burn Association.
“The FDA approval ... is going to give doctors a new way, a less invasive way, a less painful way of treating some really badly hurt patients,” Olver said. “I am just really excited about the impact they are going to have on the world.”
Moreover, Olver said the approval will bring economic and job opportunities to the area. “It’s great news for Madison every time a company gets FDA approval to sell a product,” he said.
Other uses
While StrataGraft is only tested on its capacity to heal deep partial-thickness burns with intact dermal elements, meaning second-degree burns with some skin remaining, Gibson said the “biologic bandage” aspect of the technology could have other potential uses given its capacity to enhance healing through the growth factors it produces.
“Given the right wound, there is a potential that it could be beneficial, but obviously that hasn’t been studied yet, so that’s all just hypothetical,” she said.
She said StrataGraft not only offers new hope for a burn treatment that does not cause additional wounds — it is the product of long-term collaboration between many different partners and Allen-Hoffman’s innovation as the first female from UW-Madison to take a research discovery and launch a spinoff company.
“She basically brought (her research) all the way to the point of approval,” she said. “So it’s about perseverance and knowing that it takes this long to get through this process.”