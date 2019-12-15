Sticker shock: Diabetics, lawmakers battle increasing insulin cost

Greg Jones, a diabetic from Janesville, pays about $25 a month for insulin through his father’s insurance. When he turns 26 next month and starts coverage at his job, he will pay $1,400 the first month and then $150 a month — on top of paying off student loans.

Julia Flaherty, 26, of Appleton, would have had to pay $600 a month for her insulin before meeting her $3,600 annual deductible. She turned instead to Canada, where she has bought the life-sustaining hormone for about $100 a month.

For Micah Fischer, of Schofield, the high cost of insulin — and a restrictive insurance policy — turned fatal. When he switched from his father’s insurance to coverage at work, his new plan wouldn’t approve the brand of insulin he used.

Faced with paying about $1,400 a month for his brand, Fisher started on the brand covered by the plan. It didn’t work well, causing him to become nauseous and fatigued, and eventually leading to a deadly diabetic coma, his parents said. He, too, was 26 — the age at which young adults typically must get off their parents’ insurance.

“They’re still raising (insulin) prices,” said Fischer’s mother, Joanne Koepp, of Weston. “How can we let that go? People are dying.”