State's first community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be in Rock County

The state's first community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic will start in Rock County Feb. 16, Gov. Tony Evers said Monday.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin has administered 767,020 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 165,370 people fully immunized with two doses, according to the state health department. As of Monday morning, it ranked 10th among states in the percentage of people who have received at least one dose, up from ranking near the bottom last month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

AMI Expeditionary Healthcare will run the clinic in Rock County, with six to 10 more sites to open across the state as needed, Evers said. AMI, through a partnership with the state Department of Health Services, will work closely with the Wisconsin National Guard, Wisconsin Emergency Management and local public health partners to expand vaccine coverage across the state, Evers said.

The Rock County site, for which a location was not disclosed, will start by vaccinating up to 250 individuals daily. If Wisconsin’s vaccine allocations increase, the clinic’s goal is to provide up to 1,000 vaccinations per day.