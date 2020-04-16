State ventilator triage guidelines delayed as COVID-19 activity appears to stabilize

Hamedani, chair of UW-Madison’s emergency medicine department, said the committee should also learn more about ventilator triage guidelines in other states and at hospitals in Wisconsin that already have them. Several committee members said there was not as much of a rush to adopt state guidelines as before.

“There was a lot of pressure on the workgroup with anticipation of a surge,” said Dr. Mark Kaufman, chief medical officer for the Wisconsin Hospital Association. “But I think we all feel that perhaps that pressure is less.”

Some 343 of 1,223 ventilators at Wisconsin hospitals are being used, a hospital association dashboard said Thursday. Some 471 of 1,437 intensive care beds are in use, 162 of them by patients with COVID-19, the dashboard said.

Doctors have started using alternative breathing devices on some COVID-19 patients instead of ventilators.