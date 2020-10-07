State to open COVID-19 hospital overflow facility in West Allis next week

Alternate care site

The state health department designated State Fair Park in West Allis, near Milwaukee, as a potential alternate care facility in the spring. The department also said the Alliant Energy Center in Madison could be used the same way, but that plan has not advanced as far and would take more time to set up.

“It is not flip-switch ready," Palm said.

The State Fair Park facility, to open Wednesday at the State Fair Exposition Center after cleaning and other preparations, is not officially a hospital and won't accept walk-in patients. It will be able to take up to 50 patients on the first day, Palm said.

The facility will coordinate with health care systems to admit patients who need care but are not seriously ill, serving as a transitional facility to offer oxygen and medical care, officials said. The goal is to transition COVID-19 patients who are less ill out of hospitals and reserve hospital beds for patients who are more ill and in need of hospital-level care, Evers said.

Of the facility's 530 patient spaces, 296 include in-line oxygen care. Funding for the facility will come from the $445 million surge reserve fund set aside by Evers to ensure the ability of Wisconsin hospital systems and communities to handle a surge of COVID-19 cases.