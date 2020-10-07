State planning to open COVID-19 hospital overflow facility in West Allis

A higher proportion of patients in the hospital with COVID-19 in Dane County today are from other parts of the state than in early April, CEOs from Madison's three main hospitals said this week.

Hospitals are "now overwhelmed and fear reaching capacity," Evers' statement said. All of the state's seven health care emergency readiness coalition regions exhibit 'high' or 'very high' activity, the governor said.

Ann Zenk, a senior vice president with the Wisconsin Hospital Association, last week told the State Journal that hospitals were in “contingency mode,” using staff from other areas to provide intensive care. “In the next two to three weeks, if we don’t see further slowing down, we could be at the crisis stage” requiring overflow capacity, she said.

The state Department of Health Services in the spring designated State Fair Park for as an alternate care facility, sometimes called a field hospital. The department also said the Alliant Energy Center in Madison could be used, but it's not clear if that plan remains.