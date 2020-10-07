State planning to open COVID-19 hospital overflow facility in West Allis

Wisconsin plans to open an overflow facility for COVID-19 patients within the next week at State Fair Park in West Allis, to help treat a continuing surge of patients requiring hospital care, Gov. Tony Evers said Wednesday.
“We hoped this day wouldn’t come, but unfortunately, Wisconsin is in a much different, more dire place today and our healthcare systems are beginning to become overwhelmed by the surge of COVID-19 cases,” Evers said in a statement. “This alternative care facility will take some of the pressure off our healthcare facilities while expanding the continuum of care for folks who have COVID-19."
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have soared in Wisconsin in recent weeks, with 853 patients in the hospital with the coronavirus as of Tuesday, up by 190 patients from Friday and more than tripling the tally of 275 patients just over a month ago.
Hospitals in the Fox Valley and northeast Wisconsin have been hardest hit, with some cancelling elective procedures and transferring patients to other facilities. But the surge in coronavirus patients requiring hospital care has hit every part of the state, including Dane County, where a record 60 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to spokeswomen for Madison's three main hospitals.
That's up from 54 patients hospitalized in the county for the condition Tuesday and the county's previous peak of 46 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in early April.
A higher proportion of patients in the hospital with COVID-19 in Dane County today are from other parts of the state than in early April, CEOs from Madison's three main hospitals said this week.
Hospitals are "now overwhelmed and fear reaching capacity," Evers' statement said. All of the state's seven health care emergency readiness coalition regions exhibit 'high' or 'very high' activity, the governor said.
Ann Zenk, a senior vice president with the Wisconsin Hospital Association, last week told the State Journal that hospitals were in “contingency mode,” using staff from other areas to provide intensive care. “In the next two to three weeks, if we don’t see further slowing down, we could be at the crisis stage” requiring overflow capacity, she said.
The state Department of Health Services in the spring designated State Fair Park for as an alternate care facility, sometimes called a field hospital. The department also said the Alliant Energy Center in Madison could be used, but it's not clear if that plan remains.
The State Fair Park facility is not officially a hospital and won't accept walk-in patients, Evers said. It will coordinate with health care systems to admit patients who need care but are not seriously ill, serving as a transitional facility to offer oxygen and medical care. The goal is to transition COVID-19 patients who are less ill out of hospitals and reserve hospital beds for patients who are more ill and in need of hospital-level care, the governor said.
The facility has 530 patient spaces, of which 296 include in-line oxygen care. Funding for the facility will come from the $445 million surge reserve fund set aside by Gov. Evers to ensure the ability of Wisconsin hospital systems and communities to handle a surge of COVID-19 cases.
The rapid increase in hospitalized patients follows a surge in COVID-19 cases statewide, especially in the Fox Valley and Green Bay areas. The state's daily average of newly confirmed cases more than tripled in the past month, to 2,450 Saturday, when a record 2,892 new cases were reported, though the daily average went down to 2,346 Tuesday.
COVID-19 deaths are also up, to a daily average of 14, the highest since the pandemic began, with the state reporting 18 deaths Tuesday.
Though hospitalizations are at record levels, hospital officials say they are more prepared for influxes of COVID-19 patients today than they were in Aprill, when less was known about the virus and testing and protective equipment for workers were scarce. The biggest concern, they say, is having enough staff who and are healthy and not exposed to the coronavirus so they can care for patients.
Other equipment, such as ventilators, is also more available now.
